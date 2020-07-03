Dr. Andrew G Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew G Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew G Kaufman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
Rutgers Health Pain Management90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2085
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kaufman and his team at overlook medical center were so kind and professional!! I am probably the worst patient but they explained my lumbar puncture every step of the way and made me feel safe and cared for during the entire procedure!!! I would recommend him !! Thank you for your patience!!!
About Dr. Andrew G Kaufman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Cabrini Med Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.