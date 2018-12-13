Dr. Andrew Keenan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keenan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Keenan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Keenan, MD is a Critical Care Anesthesiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Critical Care Anesthesiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Keenan works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic2501 Keenan Dr, International Falls, MN 56649 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keenan?
This Physician is one of the most helpful, caring, Specialist's that I've ever met. He, along with all of his staff, are what Physicians should model themselves and their staff by. I feel privileged to have this man and his staff on my side. Richard M. Allen B.A. Psychology, The University of Northern Colorado
About Dr. Andrew Keenan, MD
- Critical Care Anesthesiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1821239161
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keenan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keenan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keenan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Keenan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keenan works at
Dr. Keenan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keenan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keenan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keenan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.