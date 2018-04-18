Overview of Dr. Andrew Kellerman, MD

Dr. Andrew Kellerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Kellerman works at Magee Womancare Associates in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.