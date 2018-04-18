Dr. Andrew Kellerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kellerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Wca Upmc - Monroeville Daugherty125 Daugherty Dr Ste 401, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (888) 231-4050
Dr. Kellerman did my c section, and he was wonderful. He was very fast, and had great bed side manner. I was very pleased with my experience and I would refer others to him. He is an extremely skilled surgeon, and he took all my fears away. I could not be more pleased!
Dr. Kellerman has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellerman.
