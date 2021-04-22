Overview of Dr. Andrew Kellermann, DO

Dr. Andrew Kellermann, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leland, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kellermann works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Brunswick Forest in Leland, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.