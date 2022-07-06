Overview of Dr. Andrew Kenler, MD

Dr. Andrew Kenler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.