Dr. Andrew Kessler, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Kessler, MD
Dr. Andrew Kessler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Dr. Kessler works at
Dr. Kessler's Office Locations
Weintraub & Kessler LLC200 Washington Heights Med CTR, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-4095
Weintraub & Kessler Mds LLC200 Washington Hts, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-4095
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Kessler's for 20+ years. I have always considered him to be an outstanding physician, but the two cataract surgeries he performed on me in the last two weeks have elevated him to the top tier of doctors who have ever treated me for anything in my 72 years. I have already recommended him to a friend and will continue to do so to anyone who will listen to me.
About Dr. Andrew Kessler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1881797231
Education & Certifications
- U MD Sch Med|University of Maryland Medical Center
- Presbyterian-University of Pennsylvania Med Ctr
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
