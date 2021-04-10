Dr. Andrew Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Allegiance Internal Medicine Specialists Sc2645 N Mayfair Rd Ste 200, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 479-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Dr Kim is seriously one of the best doctors I have ever met!! Very kind & patient. He always takes his time & I never feel rushed. I feel very calm & relaxed talking with him! He always explains things very well and never pushes anything. I highly recommend him for anyone looking for a new doctor!!
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine
