Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Pih Health Physicians3663 W 6th St Ste 309, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 387-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Kim, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.