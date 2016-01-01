Overview

Dr. Andrew Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Andrew J Kim MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.