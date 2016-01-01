Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Center Of California520 S Virgil Ave Ste 202, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 368-0360
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Andrew Kim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952553380
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Malnutrition, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.