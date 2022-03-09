Dr. Andrew Kirkpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kirkpatrick, MD
Dr. Andrew Kirkpatrick, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Marinette, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area and Door County Medical Center.
Bay Area Medical Center3003 University Dr, Marinette, WI 54143 Directions (715) 732-8200
Aurora BayCare Health Center2253 W Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 288-5555
Aurora BayCare Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Centetr1160 Kepler Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Aurora Health Center in Sturgeon Bay1910 Alabama St, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Directions (920) 288-5555
Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic - Ridge Road2353 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Directions (920) 288-5555
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area
- Door County Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Our daughter recently was seen by Dr. Kirkpatrick. We were very impressed with his knowledge, care, concern and explaining his thoughts. Dr. Kirkpatrick followed through what was best for our daughter. We are very grateful for his care
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Kirkpatrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkpatrick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.