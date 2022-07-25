Overview of Dr. Andrew Kirkpatrick, MD

Dr. Andrew Kirkpatrick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.



Dr. Kirkpatrick works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX with other offices in Palestine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.