Dr. Andrew Kirkpatrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Kirkpatrick, MD
Dr. Andrew Kirkpatrick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-910 E Houston St Ste 600, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 526-2644
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 526-2644
Christus Trinity Clinic Palestine Magnolia3201 S Loop 256 Ste 800, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 723-2311
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Kirkpatrick since 2017 and he is a wonderful Doctor and he cares about his patients. Thanks for taking great care of me.
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1780658633
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
