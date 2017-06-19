Dr. Andrew Klafter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klafter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Klafter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Klafter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital.
Dr. Klafter works at
Locations
-
1
Andrew B. Klafter MD LLC7502 State Rd Ste 2280, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 474-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Really nice guy that is responsive and listens.
About Dr. Andrew Klafter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1083793624
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klafter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klafter works at
Dr. Klafter speaks Hebrew.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Klafter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klafter.
