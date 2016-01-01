See All Forensic Psychiatrists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Andrew Kleiman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Kleiman, MD

Forensic Psychiatry
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Winter Park, FL
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Kleiman, MD

Dr. Andrew Kleiman, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Kleiman works at PSYCHIATRIC PROFESSIONAL SVC in Winter Park, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kleiman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Professional Services PA
    2180 N Park Ave Ste 320, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 339-3338

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Kleiman?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Andrew Kleiman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Kleiman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kleiman to family and friends

Dr. Kleiman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Kleiman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Kleiman, MD.

About Dr. Andrew Kleiman, MD

Specialties
  • Forensic Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134390230
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Forensic Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kleiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kleiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kleiman works at PSYCHIATRIC PROFESSIONAL SVC in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kleiman’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleiman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Andrew Kleiman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.