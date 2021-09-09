Dr. Andrew Knott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Knott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Knott, MD
Dr. Andrew Knott, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Knott works at
Dr. Knott's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Vascular Consultants PC201 Sivley Rd SW Ste 530, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-7480
-
2
Comprehensive Anesthesia Svs101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Valley Vascular Access Center LLC4700 Whitesburg Dr SW Ste 300, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 265-7480
-
4
Madison Hospital8375 Highway 72 W, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 265-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knott?
DR KNOTT has worked countless hours on my dad jimmy. We have anticipated for years the thought of amputation due to artery decease, dr. Knot has done MULTIPLE surgeries and done everything possible to help my dad and keep his leg. I will always be so grateful for him. He puts so much effort into helping his patients, even off of the clock he came in when he wasn’t even on call for my dads emergency. Truly the BEST kind of doctor. I hope to see more doctors with the same heart and dedication as DR. ANDREW KNOTTS. Thank you for all you have done for my father.
About Dr. Andrew Knott, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1861415986
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knott works at
Dr. Knott has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Knott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.