Overview of Dr. Andrew Knott, MD

Dr. Andrew Knott, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Knott works at Valley Vascular Consultants in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.