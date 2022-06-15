Dr. Andrew Ko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ko, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Ko, MD
Dr. Andrew Ko, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Ko's Office Locations
Neurological Surgery Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 1, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have a baclofen pump for cerebral palsy and my regular hospital doesn't have surgeons to manage them anymore, so my neurologist sent me to Dr Ko. She said I would like working with him and his team, and she was right. He was excellent to work with. Answered all of my questions, gave me both pros and cons of my situation, and it was clear he knew what he was talking about. I left with contact info for the rest of his team and everyone was fabulous. We did end up moving forward with a pump replacement and the whole experience was great. Thanks Dr Ko and team!
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
