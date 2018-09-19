Dr. Andrew Kochevar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kochevar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kochevar, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Kochevar, MD
Dr. Andrew Kochevar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Joplin and Mercy Hospital Springfield.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kochevar's Office Locations
- 1 1229 E Seminole St Ste 340, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-9330
Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-2281
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Andrew Kochevar is a Wonderful Man who has passion and care for his patients when it comes to their needs, wants and feelings. He serve in Toledo,Oh doing my serarch for a plastic surgeon for Reconstructive breast surgery (I was diagnosed with breast cancer Apr/2015). He help me get though many crying apppointments Jan-Oct/2017 And completed a Great implant and a nip and tuck..Produced Brand new Girls..YaY
About Dr. Andrew Kochevar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1871781765
Education & Certifications
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Plastic Surgery
