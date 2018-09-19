See All Plastic Surgeons in Springfield, MO
Dr. Andrew Kochevar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Springfield, MO
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Kochevar, MD

Dr. Andrew Kochevar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Joplin and Mercy Hospital Springfield.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kochevar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1229 E Seminole St Ste 340, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 820-9330
  2. 2
    Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield
    1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 820-2281

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Joplin
  • Mercy Hospital Springfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Localized Fat Deposits
Bedsores
Breast Diseases
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 19, 2018
    Dr Andrew Kochevar is a Wonderful Man who has passion and care for his patients when it comes to their needs, wants and feelings. He serve in Toledo,Oh doing my serarch for a plastic surgeon for Reconstructive breast surgery (I was diagnosed with breast cancer Apr/2015). He help me get though many crying apppointments Jan-Oct/2017 And completed a Great implant and a nip and tuck..Produced Brand new Girls..YaY
    Deborah Pierce in Toledo, OH — Sep 19, 2018
    About Dr. Andrew Kochevar, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871781765
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Kochevar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kochevar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kochevar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kochevar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kochevar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kochevar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kochevar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kochevar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

