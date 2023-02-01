See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Andrew Konen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Andrew Konen, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (54)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Konen, MD

Dr. Andrew Konen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Konen works at Carl E Noe MD PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. John Broadnax, MD
Dr. John Broadnax, MD
4.8 (203)
View Profile
Megan Bridges, FNP
Megan Bridges, FNP
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD
Dr. Prasad Lakshminarasimhiah, MD
4.6 (77)
View Profile

Dr. Konen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carl E Noe MD PA
    3600 Gaston Ave Ste 360, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 252-9432
  2. 2
    Unified Pain Mgmt.
    12222 N Central Expy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 972-4851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Degenerative Disc Disease
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Konen?

    Feb 01, 2023
    I have been Dr. Konen's patient for almost two decades. He has treated me with several different pain interventions over the years and I have had countless surgical procedures. I find that I can be candid and honest with Dr. Konen, and that he is an excellent listener. His treatments have kept me on my feet and out of a wheelchair, and sometimes even pain free. He is dependable, approachable and very kind. I highly recommend him and consider him a blessing in my life.
    Pudgy'sMom — Feb 01, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Konen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Konen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Konen to family and friends

    Dr. Konen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Konen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Konen, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Konen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467439166
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tx Tech University Health Science Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Konen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Konen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Konen has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Konen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Konen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.