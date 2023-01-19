Dr. Andrew Kontos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kontos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kontos, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kontos, MD is a Dermatologist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University.
Locations
Innovative Dermatology and Mohs surgery3507 Lee Blvd Ste 107, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 368-8071
Bonita Springs8800 Bernwood Pkwy Ste 6, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 908-6444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Preferred Provider Network
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment with Vanessa Lancaster went very well. She explained a couple of things I had to deal with and took care of them in true fashion. She is very understanding and considerate with her patients.
About Dr. Andrew Kontos, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1427164466
Education & Certifications
- Center for Dermatology and Skin Surgery, Inc.
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kontos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kontos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kontos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kontos has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Spider Veins and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kontos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kontos speaks Greek and Spanish.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Kontos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kontos.
