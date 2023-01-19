See All Dermatologists in Lehigh Acres, FL
Dr. Andrew Kontos, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (134)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Kontos, MD is a Dermatologist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University.

Dr. Kontos works at Innovative Dermatology and Mohs surgery in Lehigh Acres, FL with other offices in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Spider Veins and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Dermatology and Mohs surgery
    3507 Lee Blvd Ste 107, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 368-8071
  2. 2
    Bonita Springs
    8800 Bernwood Pkwy Ste 6, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 908-6444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vitiligo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (126)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 19, 2023
    My appointment with Vanessa Lancaster went very well. She explained a couple of things I had to deal with and took care of them in true fashion. She is very understanding and considerate with her patients.
    Bruce Koenig — Jan 19, 2023
    About Dr. Andrew Kontos, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    • 1427164466
    Education & Certifications

    • Center for Dermatology and Skin Surgery, Inc.
    • Henry Ford Hlth System
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    • Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Kontos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kontos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kontos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kontos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kontos has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Spider Veins and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kontos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    134 patients have reviewed Dr. Kontos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kontos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kontos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kontos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

