Dr. Andrew Kornstein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (44)
Map Pin Small Wilton, CT
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Kornstein, MD

Dr. Andrew Kornstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Kornstein works at ANDREW KORNSTEIN, MD in Wilton, CT with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kornstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Split Rock Surgical Associates
    539 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 987-1300
  2. 2
    Andrew Kornstein, MD
    1050 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 987-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 44 ratings
Patient Ratings (44)
5 Star
(35)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(6)
Jan 15, 2023
Dr Kornstein was fantastic, very patient and gentle with his approach. He explained the whole process thoroughly.The process was quick and painless, and my face never looked tighter and younger. He even did a before and after a few months later,so I could see exactly how I improved. Wow
Phyllis Berryhill — Jan 15, 2023
Dr. Kornstein's Office & Staff

Experience with Dr. Kornstein

About Dr. Andrew Kornstein, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 37 years of experience
  • English, Russian and Spanish
  • 1275602146
Education & Certifications

  • Maxwell Breast and Cosmetic
  • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
  • University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Kornstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kornstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kornstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

