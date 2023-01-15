Dr. Andrew Kornstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kornstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Kornstein, MD
Dr. Andrew Kornstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilton, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Kornstein's Office Locations
Split Rock Surgical Associates539 Danbury Rd, Wilton, CT 06897 Directions (212) 987-1300
Andrew Kornstein, MD1050 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 987-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kornstein was fantastic, very patient and gentle with his approach. He explained the whole process thoroughly.The process was quick and painless, and my face never looked tighter and younger. He even did a before and after a few months later,so I could see exactly how I improved. Wow
About Dr. Andrew Kornstein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Maxwell Breast and Cosmetic
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kornstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kornstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kornstein speaks Russian and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.