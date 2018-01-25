Overview of Dr. Andrew Kortz, MD

Dr. Andrew Kortz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Kortz works at Andrew E, Kortz, M.D. in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.