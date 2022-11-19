Dr. Andrew Kovoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kovoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Kovoor, MD
Dr. Andrew Kovoor, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Kovoor works at
Dr. Kovoor's Office Locations
-
1
Plano West4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 150, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-7801Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kovoor?
nice doc who knows and cares
About Dr. Andrew Kovoor, MD
- Hematology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1407119464
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovoor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovoor works at
Dr. Kovoor has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovoor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.