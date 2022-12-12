Dr. Kowal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew Kowal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kowal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Kowal works at
Locations
Lahey Hospital1 Essex Center Dr Fl 3, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4575
Lahey Hospital and Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5090Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kowal has been working with me on my angliosing spondylitis. It has been very difficult and Dr Kowal is the first doctor that has taken the time to try several different options. He answers emails quickly wich has been great help in explaining pain. Also can not say enough good things about his staff. I come from out of state because I can not get the help I need In NY and his staff has been great in helping me with long distancev prescriptions and planning visits around my schedule. They are also helpfull when I have procedures they explain everything. Thank you for everything
About Dr. Andrew Kowal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowal works at
Dr. Kowal has seen patients for Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.