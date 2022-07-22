Dr. Andrew Krainik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krainik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Krainik, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Krainik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Parkland Health Center - Farmington.
Locations
Bjc Medical Group Cardiology3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 200D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7940
Arrhythmia Center3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 264C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7940
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-3530Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a cardiac ablation done and Dr Krainik was outstanding is quality of care, bedside manners and an excellent communicator. I highly recommend him for heart care.
About Dr. Andrew Krainik, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1821010968
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School of Medicine/ Barnes-Jewish Hospital - Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Washington University School Of Medicine/ Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
