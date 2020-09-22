Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD
Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
-
1
Eastside Surgical Associates1550 Eatonton Rd, Madison, GA 30650 Directions (770) 972-7999
-
2
Eastside Surgical Associates1600 Medical Way Ste 220, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-2799
-
3
Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC1700 Tree Ln Ste 320, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 972-7999
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kramer?
Dr Kramer and staff have been amazing. He did a hernia and a lypoma removal last year and just removed my gallbladder last Monday and I will say he’s so compassionate and caring and I would not go anyone else.
About Dr. Andrew Kramer, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1063498756
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Gallstones, Ventral Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kramer speaks French.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.