Dr. Andrew Krinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Krinsky, MD
Dr. Andrew Krinsky, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from City University of New York|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Krinsky works at
Dr. Krinsky's Office Locations
Dr Andrew Krinsky A Holistic Approach To Women's Health7401 N University Dr Ste 101, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 601-4886
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable. Really takes his time. So nice to go to someone who knows about 50 + women.
About Dr. Andrew Krinsky, MD
- Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Yale University Medical School
- City University of New York|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
Dr. Krinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Krinsky has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Krinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krinsky, there are benefits to both methods.