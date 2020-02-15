Dr. Andrew Ku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Ku, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Ku, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
Locations
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3946MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Ku, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Trish Hospital
- Duke, DUMC
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ku accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ku. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ku, there are benefits to both methods.