Overview

Dr. Andrew Kumpuris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camden, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Ouachita County Medical Center.



Dr. Kumpuris works at Dermatology Group Of Arkansas in Camden, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR and Warren, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.