Dr. Andrew Kumpuris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kumpuris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Camden, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Ouachita County Medical Center.
Locations
Ouachita Valley Family Clinic353 Cash Rd SW, Camden, AR 71701 Directions (870) 836-8101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Heart Clinic Arkansas415 N UNIVERSITY AVE, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-6841
CHI St. Vincent Heart Clinic Arkansas - Warren404 S Bradley St, Warren, AR 71671 Directions (501) 255-6000MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Ouachita County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific doctor, direct and to the point,efficient,. Great staff.
About Dr. Andrew Kumpuris, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumpuris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumpuris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumpuris has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumpuris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumpuris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumpuris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumpuris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumpuris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.