Dr. Andrew Kwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Kwa, MD
Dr. Andrew Kwa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Kwa works at
Dr. Kwa's Office Locations
Doctor's Exchange2400 Samaritan Dr Ste 200, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1560
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kwa put a stent to treat my father’s heart attack. He gave a very clear diagnosis and was very effective. His evidence based explanation and confidence made my father very comfortable with the treatment plan and operation. My father was happy with the results and quick recovery.
About Dr. Andrew Kwa, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Cantonese, Indonesian, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1821013889
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Hospital - Washington University
- University Of Southern California
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Kwa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwa accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwa has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwa speaks Cantonese, Indonesian, Mandarin and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwa.
