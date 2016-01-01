Dr. Andrew Kwai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kwai, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Kwai, MD
Dr. Andrew Kwai, MD is a Nuclear Radiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Nuclear Radiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Kwai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kwai's Office Locations
-
1
NBIMC - Radiology201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6812
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwai?
About Dr. Andrew Kwai, MD
- Nuclear Radiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1780673483
Education & Certifications
- Harvard U
- Mt Sinai/Lenox Hill Hosps
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwai accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kwai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kwai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwai works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.