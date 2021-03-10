Dr. Andrew Kwait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Kwait, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Kwait, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10 Harbor St Ste 1, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 619-6850
Andrew Kwait, MD84 Highland Ave Ste 304, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (781) 307-1201
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve worked with Dr. Kwait professionally for many years and he has assisted me under his care as a patient. He is a perfect doctor for any of your psychopharm needs. He takes time to educate patients on their medications which most physicians and practitioners do not take the time or consideration to do. He genuinely cares and has empathy for those he treats and is a dedicated, well respected doctor in the community. Dr. Kwait can successfully treat anyone from psychiatrically chronically complex patients to an individual wanting to get on an effective anti-depressant, anxiety management, or facilitating medication assisted treatment for those suffering from addiction. I promise, you will not regret meeting Dr. Kwait!
About Dr. Andrew Kwait, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1700925823
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Massachusetts Mental Health Center
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical College
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Washington University, St Louis
