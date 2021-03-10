See All Psychiatrists in Danvers, MA
Dr. Andrew Kwait, MD

Psychiatry
4.9 (33)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Kwait, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    10 Harbor St Ste 1, Danvers, MA 01923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 619-6850
  2. 2
    Andrew Kwait, MD
    84 Highland Ave Ste 304, Salem, MA 01970 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 307-1201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Andrew Kwait, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700925823
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    • Massachusetts Mental Health Center
    Internship
    • Columbia Presbyterian Medical College
    Medical Education
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Kwait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwait. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwait.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwait, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwait appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

