Dr. Andrew Labbie, MD
Dr. Andrew Labbie, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Baptist Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Labbie's Office Locations
Children's Urology Associates3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 104, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 709-4869
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Baptist Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
I work in medicine. My son needed surgery to correct something that could have become a big problem. He had large cysts. Dr. Labbie was patient, never spoke badly about colleagues when I expressed dislike for a surgeon we saw prior. He remained positive this surgeon was a good man. A good surgeon. I looked at him and said I want you. From beginning to end (over years) we saw him, watched waited, he helped with financial issues on where and when to have the surgery, in house or at Joe DiMaggio. He was gentle kind and knew his stuff. He even gave us a little blessing after surgery for my son as well. He came out with a tooth necklace because his tooth had died from another accident. It needed to come out and he helped him. This man will forever hold a special place in my heart. My son was 2-4 yrs old at the time. He’s now 14. And he’s perfect. Thank you Dr. Labbie. We love you. You made miracles happen, and I’m forever grateful. My son just loved him And he put him at ease. Thank you.
Education & Certifications
- Tex Chldns Hosp/Baylor University
- University Tex
- University Tex
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
