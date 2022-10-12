Overview of Dr. Andrew Labbie, MD

Dr. Andrew Labbie, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Baptist Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Labbie works at Children's Urology Associates in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hypospadias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.