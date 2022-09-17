Dr. Andrew Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lam, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Lam, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Lam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Laboratory Corporation of America3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lam?
Dr. Lam listened to my somewhat complex situation and went directly to the issues. He explained a plan to resolve the issue clearly. I trusted his judgement.
About Dr. Andrew Lam, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1922592245
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.