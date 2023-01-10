Overview of Dr. Andrew Lam, MD

Dr. Andrew Lam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Lam works at New England Retina Consultants in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.