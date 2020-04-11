Overview of Dr. Andrew Lamay, DPM

Dr. Andrew Lamay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Podiatric Medicine, Unversity Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences.



Dr. Lamay works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.