Dr. Andrew Lamay, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lamay, DPM
Overview of Dr. Andrew Lamay, DPM
Dr. Andrew Lamay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Podiatric Medicine, Unversity Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences.
Dr. Lamay works at
Dr. Lamay's Office Locations
-
1
MMC Podiatry1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lamay?
Dr Lamar was professional, the office staff was friendly, and I did not have a long wait
About Dr. Andrew Lamay, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1922164169
Education & Certifications
- Humana Hospital, Pembroke Pines, Fl
- Podiatric Medicine, Unversity Of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
- University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lamay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamay works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.