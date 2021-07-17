Dr. Andrew Lan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lan, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Lan, MD
Dr. Andrew Lan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Lan works at
Dr. Lan's Office Locations
RAMBLC Pediatric14880 Los Gatos Blvd, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1597Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and caring towards kids, my son always enjoyed his visit to Dr. Lan.
About Dr. Andrew Lan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Mandarin
- 1407813678
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University Of California
