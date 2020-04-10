Overview of Dr. Andrew Land, MD

Dr. Andrew Land, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Shelby Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Land works at UAB Medicine In Inverness in Hoover, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.