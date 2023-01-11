Dr. Andrew Lanzone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanzone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lanzone, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Advanced Orthopedics, 285 Sills Rd Bldg 18, East Patchogue, NY 11772
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He is a great dr . He knows what he’s talking about and knows how to explain to his patients what their dx is and treatment plan .
- Sports Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
