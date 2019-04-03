See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Overview of Dr. Andrew Lassman, MD

Dr. Andrew Lassman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Lassman works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lassman's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Cancer
Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening
Brain Cancer
Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening

Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Advanced Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Anaplastic Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinomatous Meningitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Choroid Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemangioblastoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Medullary Carcionoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Leptomeninges) Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Methods Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 03, 2019
    Dr. Lassman is a highly skilled Oncologist who is thoughtful and will patiently answer any and all questions you may have about your treatment and condition.
    Peter Salzano in Wayne, NJ — Apr 03, 2019
    About Dr. Andrew Lassman, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1336110378
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Lassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lassman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lassman works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lassman’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lassman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lassman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

