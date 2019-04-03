Dr. Andrew Lassman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lassman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lassman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Lassman, MD
Dr. Andrew Lassman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Lassman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lassman's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lassman?
Dr. Lassman is a highly skilled Oncologist who is thoughtful and will patiently answer any and all questions you may have about your treatment and condition.
About Dr. Andrew Lassman, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1336110378
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lassman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lassman accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lassman works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lassman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lassman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.