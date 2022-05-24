Dr. Andrew Laster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Laster, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Laster, MD
Dr. Andrew Laster, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Laster's Office Locations
Arthritis & Osteoporosis Consultants Of The Carolinas1918 Randolph Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 936-0875
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I look forward to my appointments with dr laster. He is always kind and listens to my complaints. He has been my doctor for years and has worked miracles. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Andrew Laster, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laster has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Laster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.