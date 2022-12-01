Overview of Dr. Andrew Layne, MD

Dr. Andrew Layne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.



Dr. Layne works at Orthopaedic Institute of Ohio in Findlay, OH with other offices in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.