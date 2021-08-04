Overview of Dr. Andrew Lazar, MD

Dr. Andrew Lazar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.