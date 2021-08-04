Dr. Andrew Lazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lazar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Lazar, MD
Dr. Andrew Lazar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazar's Office Locations
- 1 3619 Park East Dr Ste 318, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 896-0639
-
2
Cdc Physicians Organization Inc.18720 Chagrin Blvd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122 Directions (216) 295-7003
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful man. Compassionate and human, which is what you need when sick!
About Dr. Andrew Lazar, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164424081
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
