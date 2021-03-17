Overview of Dr. Andrew Lazin, MD

Dr. Andrew Lazin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Lazin works at Gulf Coast Kidney Associates PL in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.