Dr. Andrew Lazin, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Lazin, MD

Dr. Andrew Lazin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Lazin works at Gulf Coast Kidney Associates PL in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lazin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Kidney Associates
    1921 Waldemere St Ste 306, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-8722
  2. 2
    21st Century Oncology LLC
    5350 University Pkwy Ste 207, Sarasota, FL 34243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-8722
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Gulf Coast Kidney Associates
    375 Commercial Ct Ste E, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 493-3466
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hungry Bone Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 17, 2021
    Very nice, personnel helpful Good experience
    Rosemary Parsons — Mar 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Lazin, MD

    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1881686079
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • George Washington University Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Internship
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center|Brooklyn Hospital Center At Downtown Campus
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Lazin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazin has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

