Dr. Andrew Lazris, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (7)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Lazris, MD

Dr. Andrew Lazris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center and MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Lazris works at Personal Physician Care in Columbia, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lazris' Office Locations

    Personal Physician Care LLC
    6334 Cedar Ln Ste 103, Columbia, MD 21044 (410) 531-2355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Anne Arundel Medical Center
  MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 05, 2020
    Excellent and caring physician. Well versed
    About Dr. Andrew Lazris, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427023944
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lazris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazris works at Personal Physician Care in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Lazris’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

