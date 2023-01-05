Dr. Andrew Le, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Le is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Le, DO
Dr. Andrew Le, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA.
MemorialCare Medical Group Huntington Beach (Beach)17762 Beach Blvd Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (877) 696-3622
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Very thorough, caring, patient. Excellent care!!!
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1053845974
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Le has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Le accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Le has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Le. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Le.
