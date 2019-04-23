Overview of Dr. Andrew Leader Cramer, MD

Dr. Andrew Leader Cramer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / WESTMINSTER MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Leader Cramer works at Essex Neurological Associates in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.