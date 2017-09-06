Overview of Dr. Andrew Lederman, MD

Dr. Andrew Lederman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Lederman works at Berkshire Vein Center At Bmc in Pittsfield, MA with other offices in Great Barrington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.