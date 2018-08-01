Overview of Dr. Andrew Lee, MD

Dr. Andrew Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at NuAdvance Orthodpedics & NuAdvance Hand Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.