Dr. Andrew Lepinski, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Lepinski, MD
Dr. Andrew Lepinski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and York General Hospital.
Dr. Lepinski's Office Locations
Urology, PC5500 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln, NE 68516 Directions (402) 489-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- York General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I thought, on my several occasions, that Dr Lepinski was perfectly warm and paying attention. His partnership in Urology PC has provided him top staff and equipment, including on-site X-Ray and CT scanners with seasoned operators, all in a modern, clean facility. Yes, we often get handled by his PA, who, however is tops and can call him as/if needed. Waiting room is large, usually busy, cheerful, and overrun with reading materials.
About Dr. Andrew Lepinski, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1902829989
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lepinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lepinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepinski works at
Dr. Lepinski has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lepinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.