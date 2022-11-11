Dr. Andrew Lerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Lerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Lerman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from St. Matthew and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Doctors Hospital5000 University Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (786) 655-8010Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
University of Miami Hospital, Main Lobby1400 NW 12th Ave # 1, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (786) 655-8010
Andrew M. Lerman, MD2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (786) 655-8010
Coral Gables Hospital3100 S Douglas Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (786) 655-8010
Neuroscience Consultants Llp9960 NW 116th Way Ste 13, Medley, FL 33178 Directions (786) 655-8010
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely thorough, caring and amazing with older patients. He inspires a sense of security and trust
About Dr. Andrew Lerman, MD
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1407173974
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital|New York Un
- University of Miami
- St. Matthew
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerman has seen patients for Vertigo, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lerman speaks French and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerman.
