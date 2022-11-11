Overview

Dr. Andrew Lerman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from St. Matthew and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Lerman works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Medley, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.