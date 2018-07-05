Overview

Dr. Andrew Levi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Levi works at Park Avenue Fertility and Reproductive Medicine in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.