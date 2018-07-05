See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Andrew Levi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Levi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Levi works at Park Avenue Fertility and Reproductive Medicine in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Avenue Fertility
    1305 Post Rd Ste 100, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 254-6000
  2. 2
    Park Avenue Fertility
    5520 Park Ave Ste WPG-250, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 372-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Cervical Polyps
Donor Egg Collection
Infertility Evaluation
Cervical Polyps
Donor Egg Collection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 05, 2018
    My husband and I can't say enough great things about Dr.Levi. Dr.Levi is extremely sensitive to the fact that most people visiting him, wanted to be pregnant yesterday and understands the urgency that couples feel. He makes time to get to know his patients and form relationships with them. You always feel that he has your best interest in mind.His office is truly one of a kind. The entire staff is welcoming, friendly, and always there for you.
    Laura — Jul 05, 2018
    About Dr. Andrew Levi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366466328
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Levi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Levi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Levi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

